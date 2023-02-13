Buy NIO share now?

It is believed that investors will no longer blindly follow the hype when investing in e-car stocks, but will conduct a more detailed market analysis and pay more attention to fundamental factors. Experts believe that the market is on the verge of consolidation, which could lead to the thinning out of smaller companies.

From a chart perspective, the downward trend that has been in place since January 2021 continues. The price has bounced off the trend line and dropped below the 50-day line (EMA50). At the end of last week, the price touched down on the flat uptrend from the end of October. Now the bulls absolutely have to react, otherwise the share threatens a fall below the 10.00 dollar mark and a setback to last year’s low at 8.38 dollars.