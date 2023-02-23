Almost all shares in the green – Dax starts the trading day on a friendly note

Positive start for the Dax on Thursday morning with almost all values in the plus. At 09:45, the index was calculated at around 15,495 points, up 0.6 percent on the previous day. Shares in Linde, Infineon and MTU topped the list of share prices, while Munich Re securities fell significantly. Despite the reinsurer’s profit target being exceeded, investors’ expectations were not met.

The two Fresenius stocks also came under pressure. The outlook of Nvidia, which was published on Wednesday after the close of the stock market, caused optimism in the euro zone, which also had a positive effect on the Dax. Thomas Altmann of QC Partners commented that stock market players were focusing on the positive and that the Dax could settle back in the middle of its trading range. The expert does not see the publication of the latest minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve as a need for adjustment for the stock markets.

Although interest rates in the world’s largest economy are likely to continue to rise until the summer, this is already priced in, he said. For an all-clear on the interest rate side, however, it is still too early. The euro was quoted on Thursday morning hardly changed at 1.0612 U.S. dollars (+0.06 percent) and thus at 0.9423 euros per dollar.